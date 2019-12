Muscat: Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi, OOC Chairman, visited Oman Sail, where he met the CEO David Graham and a number of officials.

During the visit, he reviewed its accomplishments, future plans and preparation programmes for different levels. Sayyid Khalid also visited the Sailing School to see the various programmes implemented by the Sailing School in all various branches in the Sultanate.

