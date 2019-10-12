Khalid al Busaidi meets Handball Association officials

Muscat: Sayyid Khalid al Busaidi, Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) chairman, chaired a joint meeting between OOC and OHA Boards of Directors last Thursday. The meeting comes in the plans of OOC chairman to meet officials of National Federations and Committees.

The meeting was attended by Dr Saeed al Shahri, OHA chairman and board of directors as well as members of OOC Board of Directors and specialists.

They discussed the current programs of the OHA and future challenges and agenda, as well as the preparations for AWBG Qatar 2019 and Beach Handball World Cup to be held in Italy 2020.

OHA reviewed future plans for developing the sport and qualifying youth athletes through modern techniques which will result in achievements in continental and international tournaments. This will be in addition to work on qualifying for Olympic Games 2024.

