Key to success of industrial progress

As the industry is being considered a mainstay of the economy in any country, and one of the most important indicators of the countries progress, the development of Omani industries is not only the responsibility of government, which play a major role in this regard, but rather it is a responsibility of all segments of the society. And as the output of the different industrial fields constitute the main inputs of all kinds of manufacturing, the strengthening of the industrial sector in Oman paves way for the development of all other economic, productive and service sectors.

Accordingly, the promotion of industry by the state and society within the framework of a harmonious and integrated approach is a bet that the government relies on in developing the industrial sector by spreading the culture of promoting local products, based on the quality of the Omani products, in addition to keenness to enhance the status of Omani product as well. Therefore, the “Made in Oman” campaign, which led by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, in coordination with a number of government agencies and the private sector, is considered as part of this trend to support the Sultanate’s industry to achieve the success we are looking for.

In this context, the national responsibility necessitates all of us to consolidate our national industry and give it full confidence to prove its existence, so that the Omani products become our only option, while purchasing as a mark of support that each of us must offer. There is no doubt that there is no doubt over the quality and specifications of the Omani products, that is due to the effectiveness and rigour of quality control efforts, and high standards that imposed by the authorities in order to enhance its competitive capabilities. Due to its conformity with international specifications, especially European and American, the quality of the Omani products has contributed in their acceptance in all foreign markets, which has increased the pride of our local products. Not only that, our national products are also welcome in all local and regional markets for one genuine reason, which is the (quality), which is the main pillar of all kinds of industry. Therefore, quality always motivates us as citizens and residents to buy Omani products wherever they are found in various markets.

This kind of approach will contribute in enhancing the quality points of our Omani products as well as affirming our loyalty to them. This loyalty which stems from the national motives rooted in our hearts, like people in all countries, who prefer their national products whenever it receive the quality award, while we do believe that, the community preference for local products, will never come if the quality is below standards.

Perhaps the success of Chinese products is one of the most important examples of the loyalty of the Chinese citizens to their country’s products, and this was a fundamental factor in the rise of China as an industrial giant, which threatens all major industrial countries, and is moving with confidence to be ranked as the first in the global industry and technology.

When we emphasise the inevitability of contributing to support the Omani industry by preferring and purchasing its products to complement the estimated government efforts in this regard, we must obviously point out that the improvement of Omani industry will also contribute in enabling the Omani youth to get job opportunities in this large and promising sector. Further the existence of Industrial Innovation Centre can also contribute in the development of Omani manufacturing sector by carrying out its role in developing industrial innovation and creating new innovative national products which keep pace with developments in the field of manufacturing and promoting innovation of industrial activities.

Ali Al Matani

ali.matani2@gmail.com