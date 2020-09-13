Local 

Key services sector in Muscat Governorate meets

Muscat: Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, met with a number of officials in the government sector, in the presence of Eng Isam bin Saud al Zadjali, Chairman of Muscat Municipality.

The meeting aimed at developing a methodology and mechanism for coordination between the governorate and the key service providers.

This meeting came within the framework of enhancing coordination between government agencies in the field of services within the Governorate of Muscat, in line with the priorities of Oman Vision 2040 for the development of sustainable governorates and cities, and the priority of governance of the state’s administrative apparatus.

The meeting touched on the challenges that the governorate faces in providing services and the necessity of joining efforts of all parties concerned. –ONA

 

