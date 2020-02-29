Key Muscat forums postponed

MUSCAT, FEB 29 – The global coronavirus epidemic has forced the deferment of a number of conferences and exhibitions originally scheduled to be held in Muscat over the course of the next two months in what is seen as a blow to Oman’s promising Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) segment.

On Saturday, well-known events management firm Omanexpo announced the deferment of its flagship Oil and Gas forum, Oman Petroleum and Energy Show (OPES 2020), citing fears over the global spread of the coronavirus. The announcement came in an e-mail sent out to representatives of the energy industry in Oman, among other stakeholders.

“Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe, the decision has been taken to postpone Oman Petroleum and Energy Show (OPES) 2020. OPES 2020 will now take place in September 2020, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.”

“This decision is supported by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Oil and Gas, the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), and Omanexpo,” the organisers said.

The statement further added: “We have been having regular dialogue with the Ministry of Health as well as the Ministry of Oil and Gas in relation to COVID-19. We as organisers must commend the way that the COVID-19 outbreak is being very competently controlled in Oman, we must be conscious that many organisations within our community are currently facing difficulties travelling around the world. It is for these travel reasons that OPES 2020 will be postponed until later in 2020.

“Whilst we realise that the change in dates may amount to some inconvenience for companies, it is paramount to put the health of those due to visit OPES 2020, and the wider population of Oman, at the centre of this decision.”

On its heels came the announcement that two sister events, also organised by Omanexpo, were also rescheduled. “Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe, the decision has been taken to postpone Oman Design and Build Week (ODBW) and Oman Real Estate Expo (OREX).”

“ODBW and OREX 2020 will now take place in September 2020, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC). This decision is supported by the Ministry of Health, Oman Real Estate Association and Omanexpo,” it stated.

