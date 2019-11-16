Local 

Suhar Industrial City to host paper recycling project

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Suhar Industrial City, which falls under Madayn, recently signed an investment pact with Keryas Paper Industry for a paper recycling project.

The agreement was signed by Eng Abdullah bin Salim Al Kaabi, Director General of Suhar Industrial City, and Abdullah bin Omar Al Hosni, CEO of Keryas Paper Industry.

The project is the largest of its kind in the Sultanate and will be built on an area of 58,000 sqm at a total cost of up to $40 million. With a production capacity of up to 600 tonnes per day, the project will use the latest technologies to mitigate the environmental impact.

The construction works will commence in December 2019 and the pilot production is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2020 through one of the most advanced paper production lines in the region.

The project is expected to achieve economic and environmental benefits by utilizing waste through recycling.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4602 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Strategic plan for joint statistical work presented

Oman Observer Comments Off on Strategic plan for joint statistical work presented

Documentary on Sultanate’s water resource management

Oman Observer Comments Off on Documentary on Sultanate’s water resource management

Treasury bills worth RO 55m tendered

Oman Observer Comments Off on Treasury bills worth RO 55m tendered