Suhar Industrial City to host paper recycling project

Muscat: Suhar Industrial City, which falls under Madayn, recently signed an investment pact with Keryas Paper Industry for a paper recycling project.

The agreement was signed by Eng Abdullah bin Salim Al Kaabi, Director General of Suhar Industrial City, and Abdullah bin Omar Al Hosni, CEO of Keryas Paper Industry.

The project is the largest of its kind in the Sultanate and will be built on an area of 58,000 sqm at a total cost of up to $40 million. With a production capacity of up to 600 tonnes per day, the project will use the latest technologies to mitigate the environmental impact.

The construction works will commence in December 2019 and the pilot production is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2020 through one of the most advanced paper production lines in the region.

The project is expected to achieve economic and environmental benefits by utilizing waste through recycling.