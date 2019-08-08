Main World 

Kerala’s Cochin airport closed as water enters taxiway

The Cochin International Airport (CIAL) in Kerala, India was closed on Thursday night as water entered its taxiway following heavy rains and rising water levels in the Periyar river, a top airport official said.

The airport director said that it was decided at 9 pm to close down the airport.

On their website, the airport statement said it will be closed till 9 am on Friday.

“As the apron area is water logged due to the flood, all aircraft operations suspended at Kochi airport till 9am on 09/09/19,” it read.

The airport was closed for several days in the huge floods that took place last year.

