Kenya makes strides on doping, but hurdles remain

NAIROBI: Kenya suffered international embarrassment in 2016 when a string of doping scandals brought the country famed for its distance runners within a whisker of disqualification from the Rio Olympics.

“It was a time when Kenya faced an enormous challenge in terms of the very integrity of our sports,” said Japhter Rugut, who heads the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK), established in the wake of the scandal.

Kenya scraped through to Rio. But while its sporting authorities promised to clean up their act, Kenyan athletes have proved harder to convince.

A year after the scare, Jemima Sumgong — who in Rio won Kenya’s first-ever Olympic gold in the women’s marathon — tested positive for the banned substance erythropoietin (EPO) and was suspended.

In 2018, three-time world champion and Olympic 1,500 metre winner, Asbel Kiprop, tested positive for EPO and was also banned.

Between 2004 and August 2018, 138 Kenyan athletes tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) report published in September 2018.

The report concluded that nandrolone, an anabolic steroid, corticosteroids and EPO were the substances most used by local athletes.

However it found there was “no evidence of an institutionalised system” of doping in Kenya.

Thirty-six Kenyan runners are currently suspended, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Building awareness

Nevertheless, efforts to clean up the sport are beginning to bear fruit.

Since its inception, the number of anti-doping tests conducted by ADAK has mushroomed more than 10-fold, from about 100 in 2016 to 1,150 in 2018.

It has created biological passports for about 40 elite athletes to track their data over time, a development made possible by the opening of a Wada-approved blood testing laboratory in Nairobi in 2018.

ADAK, under its slogan “Stay Clean, Win Right”, has also launched a nation-wide awareness-raising programme aimed at athletes, coaches and medical staff.

In line with International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) guidelines, Kenyan athletes selected for the 2019 World Championships starting in Doha in September will be subject to a minimum of four blood and urine tests.

“Qualification will be done on time and testing,” says Jackson Tuwei, president of the Kenyan Athletics Federation.

“We have made this very clear to all our athletes that those who want to go to worlds, must also qualify by being tested.”

But beyond the elite level, tackling doping remains a monumental challenge.

There are 4,000 top-level athletes registered with the athletics federation — four times more than in France for example — stretching oversight resources. — AFP

