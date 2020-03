Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to win the inaugural Lyon WTA event on Sunday. American Kenin, the tournament top seed, took one hour and 49 minutes to beat her 136th-ranked German opponent. The victory will lift Kenin to fourth in the women’s rankings on Monday. It was the 21-year-old’s second tournament victory of the year and the fifth of her career.

Related