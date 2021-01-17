Kempinski Hotel Muscat refutes sale rumours

Muscat: Kempinski Hotel Muscat has refuted social media reports that the property is being listed for sale.

“We feel it is needed to set the record straight, there is no truth to the rumour, and the source of this information is unofficial and unknown to all shareholders and Kempinski Hotel Muscat management team,” an official from the hotel said in a statement.

“The hotel maintains its position and strong contribution to further developing the tourism industry in Oman. All our shareholders are strongly committed to supporting the growth and development of this asset and such rumours will not hinder the successful journey witnessed since the opening of the hotel in 2018.”

On behalf of its shareholders, the company requested people not to pay heed to such kind of rumours.

“An official announcement will always accompany any changes to the hotel standing on behalf of the shareholders and hotel management.”

Located in Al Mouj, Muscat, Kempinski Hotel Muscat is a luxury beach resort with 310 rooms and suites, meetings and events facilities, a business centre and an executive lounge.