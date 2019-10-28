Kejriwal says 55 lakh workers to benefit from minimum wages

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, announced an increase in minimum wages, and said that around 55 lakh contractual workers in the national capital will be benefited from the increased wages decided by the government.

“Among various steps to revive the economy, financially aiding the poor and stabilizing the economy, this is an important step as it will increase the purchasing power of the poor, resulting in production which will further increase employment,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference here.

“55 Lakh contractual workers will get the benefit due to the increase in minimum wages, which was recently approved by the Supreme Court. Supreme Court’s judgement on minimum wages is due to our struggle,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also announced that the employees will also get dearness allowance for the months of April to September and a Diwali bonus of one month’s salary.

Appreciating the decision, Kejriwal claimed it is the highest ever increase in minimum wages by any state in India and said that Delhi’s minimum wage is three times more than the national minimum wage.

National minimum wage is Rs 4,628 per month while in Delhi, it is Rs 14,842 per month.

As per the latest notification, unskilled workers will now get Rs 14,842 per month, for semi-skilled workers, it is Rs 16,341 per month and for skilled workers, it will be Rs 17,991.

This came two weeks after the top court approved the Delhi government’s notification to increase minimum wages. Outlining government struggle on the issue, Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision. — IANS

