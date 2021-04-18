Keep your eyes on the blessings coming your way this Ramadhan

BY Nuzhat Abdulrasheed –

For my husband and me, 2019 was the first time we celebrated Ramadhan together since we got married. Marking a milestone, we made it special and memorable. We both shopped together for everything necessary to make Indian, Arabic and Chinese dishes.

A special time in Oman, we also decided to hold a big iftar party inviting his Omani partner to share a meal with us. They were doing business together running this restaurant called “Gemello” in Al Khoudh.

It was a memorable celebration filled with shared joy. That year, we wished for more success and for things to become even better. Little did we know, a gift was coming our way.

It was at that Ramadhan that we discovered that I was pregnant — our first baby. We were so excited and happy. It was a real gift that any couple would be ecstatic to celebrate.

But excitement faded a little because of morning sickness, nausea and vomiting that came along with the pregnancy. I was unable to fast but I still did read Quran, did dhikr and prayed my Salah.

I was so needy then that we decided it was better for me to be near him while his working. My moods and needs were so unpredictable that at that time, it was good to come up with a compromise. I also started going to the restaurant with him during his working hours. I used to help him in punching orders and supervising everything. I wanted to also cook but my stomach and sense of smell cannot tolerate them for some reason. My husband Abdul Rasheed was very supportive in this journey. He used to do all household chores for me and I can’t thank Allah enough for pairing me with such a husband with a nice soul.

Even back then, we used to order food online for my cravings. From burgers to chips and pani puri, it was an eclectic yearning for something delicious. And some point, we come to realise that starting a family can be challenging and having a baby adds to that challenge. I eventually have to go back home to India so that my close family members will be able to attend to my needs better.

This year is the second Ramadhan we are celebrating in Oman. Unlike in the past, our munchkin is finally a little bigger and is very curious about the world.

But just like a lot of people, we face the same kind of challenges. Businesses are down and the incessant lockdown is not helping. It’s easy to understand what needs to be done but it doesn’t mean that the decisions don’t cause everyone pain.

Travel has also become a challenge. While we usually just take flying for granted in the past to meet families, today, it was much recommended to stay distant.

Kids born during Corona times are facing their own sets of issues. How can you explain to a one or two-year-old that they have to wear a mask and wash their hands for their protection? Even young adults have trouble adapting — the school becoming an additional burden rather than something to be truly enjoyed.

Thankfully, little by little, our small one has learned to live with the necessity of wearing a mask. I’m proud of the little progress that my kid does everyday. It just saddens me sometimes that this kid of young mind is starting to accept the new reality but a lot of adults still can’t wrap their heads around the concept of wearing a mask and sanitising as often as they can.

Ramadhan is indeed a blessed month. It breaks my heart not to be able to pray Taraweeh like we used to. But in the deepest recesses of my wanting heart, I know that Allah will bless us. Ramadhan is the perfect opportunity to tell him what we need and it’s also the perfect opportunity to be a good neighbour. All of us go through our separate pains but the fact that we were given a chance to celebrate Ramadhan means we must take advantage of this holy month and work for the bountiful blessing Allah has promised to his devoted children.