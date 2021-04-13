Keep the shopping spree Covid-free!

With a few hours left for Ramadhan fasting and a fresh beginning of night lockdown norms, retail outlets across the country witnessed large-scale shopping, as people rushed to grab provisions to prepare for the holy month.

The rush in malls raised many eyebrows over a possible increase in cases, even if there has been inadvertent negligence towards pandemic protocols.

However, the people and management of shopping malls admitted that they gave safety priority over shopping.

“We witnessed people in large numbers at our various departments since morning over their expectation that the holy month would begin on Tuesday’’, a representative of the Oman Avenues Mall told the Observer.

He added strict Covid-19 protocols were in place, and crowding was not allowed at any time of the day.

“Strict Covid-19 precautions have been applied at all points of shopping starting from the entrance through various departments and exit counters.”

Officials from Oman’s Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) informed the Observer that strict monitoring of prices, measurements and quantity and quality are applied across various levels and no retail outlet is allowed to hike prices of necessities without prior approval from the Authority.

As a result, one doesn’t have to compare and contrast the prices of essentials at two outlets as they would remain the same to a great extent.

“We are in strict vigilance to ensure that the customers get the right price and quantity of goods as prescribed by the CPA and no undue price hike is allowed’’, Salim bin Ali al Hakmani, Chairman of the CPA said.

Meetings were held with the management of the various retail outlets and hypermarkets and ways to streamline prices of essentials were sought.

“We are trying our best to keep the prices of essentials stable with or without slight changes during the holy month and to ensure the flow of products is uninterrupted. No increase in price without justification and the approval of the Authority will be allowed’’, said Al Hakmani.