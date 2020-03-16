Keep COVID-19 away, stay home…

t was one thing to read about news stories in other countries and another experience to report on measures taken to combat COVID-19 on the home ground. The lockdown has come and people have shifted focus to washing hands and buying hand sanitisers and food for families.

Politicians across the globe tried to remember not to shake hands and the public has not been able to stop storing food and groceries as a contingency plan. Hopefully they have not been stocking up perishable items because after all there is only so much one can consume.

We think twice about dining out and if we do we look around reassuring that others are doing too.

It is supposed to be one month closing of school and colleges and it is difficult to remind the young they are not on holiday so no cinemas and parks, play areas and games and a definitely no to electronic games centres. Maybe it is the right time to practice jogging and enjoy a walk. The walking paths are definitely getting quieter.

COVID-19 has been teaching us many lessons. We took it as our birthright to breathe fresh air, but kept throwing everything we do not want on earth. And now it has come to chase us. We think twice before we touch any surface. What could be there unknown to our eyes?!

We fear each other and the radius of our personal space has expanded. We are communicating more than ever before digitally. We cannot figure out how much of information is enough to share and the funny thing is not much has been deciphered on the codes of COVID-19 other than people saying it could be going through mutation.

We have been coming across theories but they come with the punch line — ‘Not scientifically proven.’ No vaccine in sight, yet what is growing instead is the element of panic. Can we say not to panic? However, what could be the best solution is to cooperate and follow guidelines set by respective countries.

Yes now there are moments of despair too. Some are separated from families due to education or work. There could be no end to parents’ worries.

Maybe now we can be thankful for the communication technology — video conferencing — can have a new meaning now. As many try to stay at home there could be others who may not have their family members with them and this could be a period of loneliness.

With the use of social media we can stay connected and share news as long as it is not fake news. We can be concerned, but let us not panic

and jump to conclusions before

reasoning it out.

For many who have always found comfort in worship will experience another let down as places of worship take precautions. This must be then the time to test your resilience — just you and your faith. It could be a wonderful journey of finding the connection through the mind.

COVID-19 continues to teach us new lessons. We might think we are strong and nothing can stop us but the world statistics is telling otherwise. Precautions are necessary wherever you live or work or whatever post you hold. But COVID-19 really once again makes us appreciate the role of doctors and

nurses who cannot practice personal space or take off.

When we fear about being in public what about them who wait to see the patients hoping they do not have to diagnose anything that is feared.

How can we fail to forget the cleaners who are ensuring everything is sanitised and secure enough for you to venture out to shop? Let us not forget economy and the businesses that are going through the brunt of COVID-19 impact. And all this brings in the two elements we need at all times but especially in crisis and they are faith and hope.

Let us stay indoors and disrupt the path of COVID-19 and not give it an opportunity to linger around. It is a mission that can be accomplished if the right measures are practiced. So while colleges are closed do not rush in for admissions. There must be a way to do it electronically as we have seen with some schools opting for online lessons and exams. The way we handle currency notes, ATM machines, mobile phones and keyboards all matter.

Let us be innovative and find solutions for everyone to stay COVID-19 free. It all starts with after all by keeping hands clean to keep COVID away.

