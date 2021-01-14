Kazakh ruling party leader hints PM may retain job

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin may keep his job despite his cabinet’s imminent resignation following a parliamentary election, powerful ruling party leader Nursultan Nazarbayev indicated.

Nazarbayev’s Nur Otan party swept the January 10 vote to retain control over the lower house. Under the constitution, parliamentary elections automatically trigger the government’s resignation and a new prime minister must be nominated by the president and approved by the lower house.

Addressing his party on Thursday, Nazarbayev called for continuity in government policies. — AFP

