Kazakh delegation visits SAF Museum, Grand Mosque

MUSCAT: A Kazakh delegation chaired by Bektas Beknazarov, Deputy Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, visited the Sultan’s Armed forces (SAF) Museum on Tuesday. The Director of the Museum accompanied the guest and his delegation during their visit to various sections of the museum, where they viewed the historic manuscripts and models, as well as the Omani architecture in the Bait Al Falaj Castle. The Kazakh delegation was briefed on the progress enjoyed by SAF during the prosperous reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

At the end of the visit, the guest signed the visitor’s book, expressing his delight to view the beauty of the traditional architecture, rich civilisational heritage in the Sultanate and aspects of progress and prosperity it enjoys today. The delegation also visited the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, and listened to an explanation about the mosque’s architectural designs, the history of its construction and its facilities, including the Institute of Islamic Sciences, the library, and the lecture hall.

During the visit to Royal Opera House Muscat, the delegation was briefed on the modern facilities and equipment it contains, in addition to learning about its programmes conducted throughout the year, the nature of the shows it offers and the role it plays in the cultural field. — ONA

