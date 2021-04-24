Kayaking in tranquillity in Wadi Shab

BY ERIN COYLE –

The splosh of gliding paddles and chatter of chirping birds cut through an otherwise silent setting. Slate-coloured boulders and sea-green date trees line the riverbanks, and tall, lush, green river grasses pop from the water, providing the backdrop for a quiet and peaceful kayaking experience through Wadi Shab, a river valley in the Middle Eastern country of Oman, on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula. It is easy to appreciate nature here.

Nasr bin Musallam bin Masoud al Shaabani, who runs Wadi Shab Kayak, meets guests at the entrance. He’s one of the locals who has decided to venture into business by providing outdoor activities to tourists.

Nasr’s kayak headquarters is right at the lap of nature dotted with papaya trees and different wadi flowers. His rustic setup is made more beautiful by a bright red, yellow and green striped hammock hanging from the trees. One can choose to sit here and contemplate the beauty that surrounds you with the music courtesy of the different birds who sing along with the breeze.

After selecting a kayak, visitors are treated to alone time with nature navigating around the pine green valley while taking in the mountain views. The shallow and calm water of Wadi Shab makes it possible for all levels to kayak. Life jackets are provided for extra safety.

Nasr’s group caters not only to pop-up visitors but also to private trips too. If coming with friends or family, racing each other while trying not to get stuck in the thickets of grass is one of the fun things to do while spending a day here.

The peaceful surrounding amidst one of Oman’s most beautiful wadis makes the experience worthwhile. It is easy to stop paddling to look around at the big boulders and take in the sites of the large date trees on both sides of the water.

After kayaking, take some time to sit and relax by the farm. There is a nice bright red and green carpet to sit on while having some snacks, karak, coffee or even a meal. Nasr also arranges for picnic brunches — a part of the offering which he hoped would provide the guest with a more organic and authentic experience. Arrangements have to be pre-made though as Nasr would have to think about the logistics and the setup.

Having gone a few times for kayaking at Wadi Shab, it is worth returning here for outdoor adventure. A friend of mine said that she enjoyed coming here because the water was calm since she did not trust kayaking in the sea. She also enjoyed the lunches we used to take having quite a delight sharing experiences over chicken, rice and fish.

Wadi Shab is located about thirty-five minutes from Sur and is accessible by car. Bathing suits are not necessary, but comfortable clothes are recommended. There are bathrooms available on site. It will never be too cold to kayak; check times for the most picturesque experience.

Details: Double kayak costs RO 2 for a half hour or RO 10 for a full day of use. Single kayak costs RO 1 rial for half-hour or RO 7 rial for full-day use. Restrooms are available at the entrance. Contact Al Shaabani at +968 9433 7749 or on Instagram @shab.kayak.