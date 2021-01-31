Kashyap, Aqib shine in big wins for Muscat, Alpha

MUSCAT: Kashyapkumar Prajapati struck a superb 106 not out while fellow opener Jatinder Singh scored unbeaten 65 to steer Muscat CT to yet another win over Renaissance in a Premier Division 50-over League game at OC Turf 1 in Amerat on Saturday.

Muscat bowled well again, dismissing Renaissance for 174 in the 49th over. Muscat openers overhauled the modest target, scoring 175 in 26.4 overs to seal an impressive 10-wicket victory.

Aqib powers Alpha

In another Premier Division contest, Arm Alpha rode on another sizzling all-round show by Oman vice-captain Aqib Ilyas to thrash AER by 104 runs on Friday.

Aqib first batted brilliantly, scoring 66 in Alpha’s 223 for 9 in 50 overs and then bowled a splendid spell, taking 4 for 16 to play a key role in dismissing AER for a paltry 119 in the 34th over. Bilal Khan bowled well too, taking 3 for 18.

Chirag ton helps Basta

Opener Chirag’s magnificent hundred helped Basta CT to a thrilling victory against Awtad International in an A Division 50-over league match at OC Turf 2 on Friday.

Awtad posted a robust 258 for 5 on the board thanks to valuable contributions from Muhammed Waqas (70), Nidhin Mohan (59) and Joel Biju 46).

Basta fought all the way, taking the battle to the final over before prevailing on the last ball for a two-wicket win thanks to brilliant batting by Chirag (101) and Usman Haider (58) its total of 259 for 8.

Adil, Rahman SHINE

Adil Khan’s brilliant 111 and Rahman Umar’s splendid 5 for 41 were the highlights of Orient Travels/Gitacs’ impressive 91-run win over OCT Ruwi in a 30-over B Division League match at Muscat Municipality ground 1.

BRIEF SCORES

Premier Division

Renaissance 174 all out in 48.5 overs (Shubo Pal 55 – 4×4, 1×6, Aamir Kaleem 2-09, Shoaib Khan 2-28, Wasim Ali 2-38) lost to Muscat CT 175 for 0 in 26.4 overs (Kashyapkumar Prajapati 106 – 10×4, 5×6, Jatinder Singh 65 – 8×4, 1×6) by 10 wickets.

Arm Alpha 223 for 9 in 50 overs (Aqib Ilyas 66 – 8×4, 1×6, Ahmad Fayyaz 40 – 2×4, Amanpreet Singh 3-35, Ghazanfar Iqbal 2-29) beat AER 119 all out in 33.5 overs (Kuttiraja Karuthapandian 40 – 5×4, Asim Kamal 31 – 5×4, 1×6, Aqib Ilyas 4-16, Bilal Khan 3-18) by 104 runs.

A Division

Awtad International 258 for 5 in 50 overs (Muhammed Waqas 70 – 6×4, 2×6, Nidhin Mohan 59 – 4×4, Joel Biju 46 – 3×4) lost to Basta CT 259 for 8 in 50 overs (Chirag 101 – 6×4, Usman Haider 58 – 1×4, 3×6, Parameswaran Shankar 3-50, Muhammed Waqas 2-35) by 2 wickets.

B Division

Orient Travels/Gitacs 264 for 7 in 30 overs (Adil Khan 111 – 13×4, 3×6, Rafque 43 – 4×4, Zubair Ali 5-48) beat Oct Ruwi 173 all out in 28.1 overs (Zubair Ali 38 – 4×4, Shuaib Ismail 32 – 3×4, Rahman Umar 5-41, Adil Khan 2-6) by 91 runs.

B Division

Bank Muscat 229 for 5 in 30 overs (Abbas Al Balushi 54 – 2×4, Zeeshan Tufail 42 – 4×4, 1×6, Mohsin Nazir 41 – 8×4, Parthiban Mohan 2-35) lost to Zubair 231 for 9 in 28.4 overs (Chandana Jagath 39 – 5×4, Darwish D 38 – 6×4, Parthiban Mohan 23- 1×6. Mohsin Nazir 2-32, Zeeshan Tufail 2-36, Ashish Gupta 2-43) by 1 wicket.