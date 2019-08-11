Kashmiris queue for 2-minute phone access

Jalees ANDRABI –

Outside a guarded government office in Indian Kashmir’s main city, an interminable queue forms everyday for a near-priceless opportunity: a two-minute phone call to the outside world.

Residents of Srinagar and the Kashmir Valley have been starved of phone and internet use for a week as India snuffs out opposition to its military lockdown in the Himalayan region.

Only two mobile phones with an outside line are on offer in the deputy commissioner’s office, but so desperate are people to contact families in the rest of India and overseas that they come from across Srinagar and beyond to wait in line.

Under the watchful eye of Indian paramilitaries, the calls and conversations are tightly controlled, and simmering frustrations often boil over.

One 56-year-old woman, who had walked miles and was stopped at dozens of checkpoints along the way, became embroiled in an argument with security forces outside the office after she was turned away.

“They stopped me from entering because they don’t have a female police officer to frisk me,” the dejected woman, who was hoping to call her two children studying abroad, said.

India deployed tens of thousands of additional troops to back its move last week to strip Kashmir of its autonomy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not indicated how long the communications blackout and lockdown will last.

A crippling curfew has been eased ahead of the Eid al Adha festival on Monday, but there is still a massive security presence on the streets.

The deputy commissioner’s office began offering its mobile service on Thursday.

Each day, the queue builds up early and jostling starts when an official emerges from a poorly lit corridor to take the names and numbers to be called in a register.

He reads out names of the lucky callers and hands over the mobile phone to each one. He also times each call, waving his hands when the 120 seconds are nearly up.

Mubashir Hussain’s excitement turned to frustration when his call to a brother in the United States went unanswered.

“He must be away from his phone or sleeping. There is a time difference,” the 44-year-old businessman said as he handed back the phone.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan said he had to plead with troops at several checkpoints to let him pass so he could try to contact his elderly parents who have been on the Haj pilgrimage since last month.

“I saw my mother in a dream last night and she said they are fine,” he said as he waited. — AFP