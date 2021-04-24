Karwa Motors in Duqm to produce 200 buses this year

Muscat: Karwa Motors is preparing to produce the first bus from its manufacturing unit at Duqm Special Economic Zone, the company said in a statement.

The company, which hopes to produce around 200 buses this year, mostly suitable for school transport, will be gradually producing buses for city transport and coaches for long-routes.

The production capacity of the factory in its early stages will be 500 buses annually, which will be increased to 500-700 buses after the initial phase.

The factory is one of the strategic investments between the Sultanate and the State of Qatar through the contribution of the Oman Investment Authority (30% stake) and the Qatar Mwasalat Company (70 percent).

The factory includes three main workshops for cutting, welding, and dyeing, and assembly workshop of equipment and engines and testing.

It will also have a repair workshop and a substation for electricity supply, a refrigeration equipment room, a petrol station, in addition to the administration building and some other facilities.

The buses will carry the Karwa brand with a “Made in the Sultanate of Oman.’

The company will use the facilities at the port of Duqm to import spare parts, bus chassis, and other raw materials.