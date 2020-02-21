Karanja looks to better personal best

Muscat: The Kenyan champion Pius Karanja, who clinched the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon men’s title, said he’s in the process of trying to better his personal best.

“I am trying to run my personal best in April in South Korea. My personal best is 2:12. I’m feeling good after the race and happy with how I have performed. I had trained for six months for the Muscat Marathon in Kenya. I hope to compete in some of the biggest marathons of the world like Tokyo and Berlin Marathons.

The weather conditions are really humid here but the facilities are very good. It is well organised,’’ Karanja added.

Ethiopia’s Atsede Habtamu stated her win was a result of the effort she put in over the last four months.

“The organising was OK. Weather has been very hot. I trained for four months for the Muscat Marathon. This is my first event after three years. I have not decided on my next event, I will take a call after discussing with my coach,’’ she added.

Omani stars participate

There was glamour and glitter added to the event as Oman’s top sportspersons joined in the Muscat Marathon.

Tennis star Fatma al Nabhani participated in the 10k despite suffering from a shoulder injiury.

“I was a bit nervous as it was my first experience. But I never expected that I will have so much fun. It was such a great experience. Everyone was supporting each other and encouraging each other while running. It was an amazing feeling to see the runners supporting and egging on each other. I never expected to finish the 10k since I have not been doing any training because of my shoulder injury,’’ Fatma explained.

Asian Games medal winning sprinter Barakat al Harthy said he was ecstatic at seeing the large participation of Omanis.

“I feel so excited you know to see all the Omanis participating in large numbers. It’s great to see that which tells me that Oman sports is in good shape. I will be taking part in the 5k on Saturday and I will see how it goes. It will be my first time here. I have an event coming up in the UAE, so I’m preparing for that,’’ he added.