Kanaksi Khimji passes away

Muscat: Kanaksi Gokaldas Khimji, chairman of Khimji Group of Companies, passed away on Thursday.

As a mark of respect to depart Kanaksi Khimji, all Khimji Ramdas (KR ) Group operations including retail outlets will remain closed today.

“Deeply saddened to learn about passing away of Kanaksi Khimji. An institution builder and a father figure to Indian community; he also made huge contributions to bilateral partnership. I will always cherish memories of my warm interactions with him. Heartfelt condolences,” Munu Mahawar, Indian Ambassador to Oman said.

Kanaksi born in 1936 in Muscat and completed his education in Mumbai. He has been spearheading the Khimji Ramdas businesses for five decades and was granted Omani citizenship for his outstanding contribution to the growth of the community and economy.

Kanaksi is also the first person in the Gulf region to have been honoured with India’s Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award in recognition of his zealous commitment to social activities in Oman and India.

Kanaksi was instrumental in establishing Oman’s first English medium Indian School in Muscat (1975).

As a mark of respect for the departed soul, all online classes of Indian schools were suspended on Thursday.

He is also the founding chairman of the Oman Cricket Club.