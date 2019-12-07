DID YOU KNOW?

The red king crab, also called Kamchatka crab or Alaskan king crab, is a species of king crab native to the far northern Pacific Ocean, including the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska. The best meat is in the legs. Unlike most other crabs, king crabs have only six legs, not eight, and two claws, which are not so prized as the legs. The body of the crab has a little meat, but it usually goes to canners.

An absolute delicacy and rarity, crabs are caught in rough and freezing water.

The live crab operation is like day boat fishing: the vessels are smaller and go out for shorter lengths of time, to bring back a premium catch that sells for more money. The Alaskan king crab season is staggered throughout the fall, winter and spring, depending on the fishing ground and the type of crab (only mature males can be trapped).

Ingredients

1,000g Kamchatka Crab Claws

60g Rock Salt

1,200g Roma Tomatoes

30g Tomato Paste

180g Celeriac

180g Carrots

4 cloves Garlic

120g Shallots

20g Basil

150g Mascarpone

METHODS:

Step 1

Cut the vegetables to brunoise (3 mm or less). Prepare roma tomatoes concasse (tomato concasse is a tomato that has been peeled, seeded (seeds and skins removed), and roughly chopped).

Place a cooking pot under medium heat add oil and gently cook the shallots, carrot and celeriac. Stir to coat. Place chopped or minced garlic. Add tomatoes, tomato paste, basil, salt, pepper, then simmer.

Add the tomatoes, including the juice. Add the tomato paste and the basil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a low simmer, reduce the heat to low and cook, uncovered until thickened, about 15 minutes.

Step 2

Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil. Season the water with rock salt, Submerge crab legs into the boiling water and simmer for 18 minutes. Remove from water and quick chill in cold water with crushed ice. Cut the claws with crab scissor lengthwise, and let the meat remain in the bottom shell.

Step 3

Cook the tomato sauce with Mascarpone and fresh basil and season. Gently place the claws in the sauce and cook for two to three minutes until core temperature of crab meat reaches 65 degrees centigrade.

Step 4

Transfer the claws to the serving plates with a slotted spoon and spread the tomato sauce on top of the claws, garnish with fresh basil salad.

Chef Krishna Karukola grew up in Hyderabad, a city steeped in history and buzzing with commerce. He spent his childhood wandering the evocative ancient quarters, exploring lanes with its chai shops and spice merchants. It was a teeming urban masala of colour and commerce and this was where the young Krishna was inspired to enroll in the culinary school. But he did not find in culinary school the inspiration to pursue his career — in fact, he was hesitant to continue.

He then joined the hospitality industry working in various department including front office and food and beverage waitstaff. He was an accidental chef. When he was assigned to the kitchen, his Executive Chef saw the potential in him — with his skilled techniques with knives and his creativity with preparing dishes. He trained him and from there, Chef Krishna never left the kitchen. He has then worked in different hotel chains including the Taj, Oberoi, Marriott and now, the InterContinental Muscat as the head chef of Trader Vic’s.

Like any other chef, Krishna would like to open his own place. But his will be an homage to his roots, a celebration of his childhood memories. He wanted to come back home, open a countryside bed and breakfast where food will be served from farm to table. He will grow his own produce from his own farm. The flavours and taste will remind every guest of home with its traditional cooking techniques of smoke, wood, and charcoal. With this realisation, the wandering Chef Krishna has finally found his true calling.