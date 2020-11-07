Kamala Harris elected first woman vice-president

Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States.

The 56-year-old California senator, also the first person of South Asian descent, is the highest-ranking woman ever elected in the US.

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

Born in Oakland, California, Harris graduated from Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

She began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, before being recruited to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and later the City Attorney of San Francisco’s office.

In 2003, she was elected district attorney of San Francisco. She was elected attorney general of California in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Agencies