Kamala Harris elected first woman vice-president

Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States.

The 56-year-old California senator, also the first person of South Asian descent, is the highest-ranking woman ever elected in the US.

Born in Oakland, California, Harris graduated from Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

She began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, before being recruited to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and later the City Attorney of San Francisco’s office.

In 2003, she was elected district attorney of San Francisco. She was elected attorney general of California in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Agencies

 

