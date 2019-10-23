Kaleem, Jatinder shine as Oman rout Nigeria

With the qualification battle for the ICC T20 World Cup intensifying, Oman staked their own claim to participation in cricket’s showpiece event on Wednesday, with an emphatic 7-wicket win over Nigeria in Dubai.

Later, Canada beat Test-nation Ireland by 10 runs to take the top position in the Group B with full six points from three matches, while Oman are second with six points from four matches.

Nigeria had no clue to Amir Kaleem’s spin and Bilal Khan’s pace before being dismissed for only 71 in the last over. Player of the match Kaleem was once again the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 for 14 while Khan bagged 3 for only 7 runs.

In a desperate bid to improve their net run rate, Oman overhauled the target in just 7 overs, racing to 72 for 3, thanks to a blistering 48 off 22 by opener Jatinder Singh.

In its upcoming tougher group games, Oman will take on fancied Canada on Friday and Jersey on Sunday, concluding the group stage which will decide the semifinals.

In other matches, Kenya registered a seven-wicket win over Singapore in Group A. Singapore batted first to set a total of 157-9 which Kenya chased down in 18.5 overs.

Canada continued their fine form by toppling Ireland in Group B. Canada successfully defended their total of 156-5 when Ireland fell short by 10 runs finishing at 146-7 in 20 overs.

In the first match of the day, Namibia beat Bermuda by 6 wickets. Bermuda set a total of 106-9 in 20 overs while Namibia overhauled the target in the 13.1 overs reaching 111 for four.

Brief scores: Nigeria 71 all out in 19.5 overs (Daniel Ajekun 16 – 2×4. Amir Kaleem 4-14, Bilal Khan 3-07, Khawar Ali 1-12) thrashed by Oman 72 for 3 in 7 overs (Jatinder Singh 48 – 9×4, 1×6, Khawar Ali 13 – 1×4, 1×6) by 7 wickets.