JW Marriott Muscat opens newest dining hub Pink Salt

Muscat: Continuing to elevate luxury cuisine in the Sultanate, JW Marriott Muscat has opened the doors to Pink Salt.

Introducing Muscat’s first dry-aging refrigerator, full-fledged oyster bar, and three signature cooking methods, the sophisticated restaurant is the ideal place for refined tastes and those keen to try new things.

With a creative menu crafted by our Executive Chef Angelos, Pink Salt celebrates quality ingredients cooked to perfection. A chic and social atmosphere is enhanced with contemporary furnishings both inside and outdoors, as well as an impressive open kitchen manned by the hotel’s dedicated team of professional grill-masters.

Topping off the experience, the expert sommelier is on hand to suggest the perfect pairing for every dish. Bringing together outstanding food and drink in elegant and inviting surroundings, Pink Salt is the ideal venue for social evenings, winding down with friends, and everything in between.

Giuseppe Ressa, General Manager, said, “The concept of Pink Salt is founded on the principles of freshness and simplicity, incorporating the finest ingredients obtained from local farmers and suppliers and impeccable storage techniques. The caringly crafted menu supports seasonal cooking to ensure the freshest flavors all year round.

Catering to grill lovers and offering multiple cooking methods, every single dish is prepared and served exactly how it’s meant to be. What’s more, it’s all delivered with intentional service that anticipates our guests’ every need, while inspiring them to enjoy every moment with the people most important to them.”

Experience upscale and refined dining with classic international delicacies like foies gras, beef tartare, and succulent dry-aged steaks. Or, savor the freshest local seafood, including a selection of oysters prepared with flair.

Meanwhile, world-class steakhouse cooking techniques such as the smoky, charcoal-cooking method of Parrilla Grill, the controlled-cooking technique of Montegue Grill, and the Josper oven method of cooking at high temperatures for a crispy exterior and a juicer inside are all on offer. Pink Salt is the latest addition to JW Marriott Muscat’s unique and world-class venues, each designed to take its guests on a nourishing culinary journey.

Strategically located just 10 minutes’ drive from Muscat International Airport, JW Marriott Muscat offers pure luxury in the heart of the city.

A romantic meal, or a social gathering, the hotel features an array of crafted experiences that foster togetherness, ensuring guests leave with a greater sense of wellbeing than when they arrived. For restaurant reservations, please contact +968 2492 0000.