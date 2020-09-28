Juve ‘work in progress’ after Roma draw

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo was disappointed by his side’s performance in Sunday’s 2-2 Serie A draw at AS Roma but explained that his side was still a “work in progress”. The Italian champions failed to impress in the capital and had a Cristiano Ronaldo double to thank as they came from behind twice, the second time while down to 10 men after Adrien Rabiot was shown a second yellow card. “It was a step backwards, but as a team, we are a work in progress,” Pirlo said. “We haven’t had the chance to try much out in pre-season because there were practically no friendly matches.” Pirlo said new signings like striker Alvaro Morata and midfielder Arthur Melo are yet to be fully integrated. — Reuters

