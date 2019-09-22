Front Stories 

Deep depression developing in Arabian Sea

Muscat:  The latest weather maps at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation Authority (PACA) shows that the low-pressure has developed into a tropical depression east of the Arabian Sea. The system is located at longitude 69 degrees East and latitude 20 degrees north with estimated at 17-27 knots per hour and are likely to deepen to a deep tropical depression over the next 24 hours.

The depression is about 150km away from the Gujarat coast in India and 900km from the closet point in Oman at Masirah.

The Latest numerical prediction indicates westerly to the northwesterly movement of the tropical depression towards the centre of the Arabian Sea, with all probability developing into a deep depression over the next 24 hours.

 

