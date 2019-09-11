Jusoor wins GCC Pioneering Award in social work

Jusoor Foundation wins the GCC Pioneering Award, in recognition of its leading role in sustainable social development in the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, during the 10th celebration of the pioneering projects in the field of social work for private sector companies. The honouring ceremony was part of the opening of the 5th meeting of the GCC Labour Ministers’ Committee held in Muscat last week.

Jusoor has been awarded the Pioneering Award for the Autism Centre Project in Suhar, one of the most prominent and sustainable social projects in the sector of supporting health. The project is implementing as co-financing of Sohar Aluminium, Vale and Oman Oil and Orpic Group with cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development, to establish an integrated centre for the treatment of autism spectrum, with a social investment of RO 350,000.

It is worth mentioning that this honouring is being won by Jusoor for the second time in 2015 for the foundation’s initiatives in adopting sustainable social projects for the benefit of the local community in the Sultanate of Oman.

