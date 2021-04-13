Jusoor Foundation signs agreement to establish digital education studio

suhar: Jusoor Foundation, the social investment arm of Sohar Aluminium, Vale Oman and OQ, recently signed an agreement with the DGE, North Al Batinah, which is under the Ministry of Education (MoE), to establish a Digital Education Studio.

Hamed bin Khalfan al Rashidi, Director General of the DGE, North Al Batinah signed the agreement on behalf of the MoE, while Ahmed bin Ibrahim, Acting Executive Manager of Jusoor Foundation, signed the agreement on behalf of Jusoor.

Funded by OQ, Sohar Aluminium as well as Vale and implemented by Jusoor Foundation, the project aims at achieving sustainable social development for Oman. This will be done by reinforcing educational aspects, by means of creating digital learning content for students and teachers, consistent with the current situation of distance education (E-Learning), and the students’ need for accessible digital content.

The project is expected to facilitate the educational tasks, given that the curricula will be supplemented with audio-visual materials, for different academic stages, in a special interactive manner. The project is also intended to improve students and teachers’ visual skills and knowledge of electronic visuals.

The studio will be equipped with special imaging equipment, special tools to produce audio-visual materials, recorders, computer facilities, as well as montage systems to help the students and teachers edit the audio-visual content.

The cost of the project is estimated at RO 28,000.