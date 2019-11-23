Jury of Sultan Qaboos Award for Industrial Excellence holds second meeting

MUSCAT, NOV 23 – The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) hosted the second jury meeting of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Industrial Excellence to review the assessments for the award. The meeting was chaired by Eng Hussain bin Hathieth al Bat’hari, Chairman of the Jury Committee and Head of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry branch in Dhofar Governorate. Eng Hussain bin Hathieth al Bat’hari emphasised that the assessment is being carried out in an independent way for upholding the highest level of transparency and governance.

The Jury Committee has started the assessment based on the relevant documents and results were submitted to the jury committee.

Dr Charles Fang Chin Cheng, Lead Economic Affairs Expert to the Director General of Industry, highlighted: “The current model of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Industrial Excellence adapts to the Manufacturing Strategy 2040 by including the criteria related to the advanced manufacturing and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), such as the use of augmented reality technology (AR), Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous robotics and big data analytics. These criteria incentivize the enterprises to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies as well as promote the future industries in the Sultanate.

These are fundamental steps by the Sultanate to upgrade the structure of its manufacturing sector towards achieving the goals set for Manufacturing Strategy 2040.” “Enterprises participating in the Sultan Qaboos Award for Industrial Excellence will benefit from their participation. While working to apply, the enterprises will be able to highlight the areas in which they are performing well and also be able to determine in which areas they need to improve their performance. “On this front, enterprises are encouraged to apply competitiveness analysis such as SWOT to their business planning constantly,” Dr Khamis al Muniri added.

