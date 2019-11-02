Jury of Sultan Qaboos Award for Industrial Excellence holds first meeting

MUSCAT, NOV 2 – The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) hosted the first meeting held by the jury of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Industrial Excellence to review the results of the field visits to the industrial units that have applied for the award. The meeting was chaired by Hussain bin Hathieth al Bat’hari, head of the jury committee and head of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry branch in Dhofar Governorate. This meeting was attended by members of the jury, and representatives of the consulting company which has been assigned to hand over the evaluation outcomes of the industrial units to the committee.

The award’s criteria take into account a number of European and American excellence models, environmental best priactices, regulations and laws applied in Oman, and additional standards. Al Bat’hari explained that the standards used in the new system represent a real incentive for the development of Omani factories through identifying the strengths and weaknesses of their performance, and advancing their production and management.

The electronic system associated with the award was highlighted at the meeting as well as the evaluation process that was applied by the field team under the supervision of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Madayn. It should be noted that the evaluation phase has been completed and proposed marks have been placed, in addition to the relevant technical reports. All these reports were uploaded on the electronic system. The relevant documents and results were submitted to the jury committee to assess the findings of the consulting company and to approve the outcomes in the coming meetings.

