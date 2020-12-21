Jump in company registrations

MUSCAT, Dec 21 – The total number of companies registered with the 10 most popular commercial activities has jumped to 45,673 by the end of the third quarter of 2020, up from 42,692 companies registered during the same period of 2019, according to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP).

The Ministry pointed out that the increase in the registration process of the 10 most registered commercial activities is due to the commitment of investors to the conditions and regulations of the investment, as well as the facilities provided by the electronic portal “Invest Easy” in addition to the speed of completion of transactions in record time.

The Statistics Department at MoCIIP shows that the building, construction and contracting activity was the most recorded activity, with 8,111 activities during the third quarter of this year, followed by the export and import offices with 6,053 activities, grocery stores with 4,721 activities, cafes that provide meals with 4,644 activities, and coffee shops that serve drinks recorded 4,360 activities.

The statistics also show that the number of restaurant activities registered during the same period reached 3,593 activities, while haircutting, hairdressing and men’s shaving activities recorded 3,588 activities and refrigeration recorded 3,438 activities.

