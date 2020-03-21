Local 

Julphar relaunches 80 products in Oman

Sharjah: The Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar); one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and Africa, announced that its products will become available again in the Sultanate after the successful inspection conducted by the Gulf Health Council (GHC) for Julphar’s manufacturing facilities.

Sheikh Saqr bin Humaid al-Qasimi, Board Chairman of Julphar, said that the company will bring more than 80 registered products to the Sultanate, praising the support provided by the GHC and their continuous guidance to implement more improvements in manufacturing processes. ONA

 

 

