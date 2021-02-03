Judge shot dead in Jalalabad ambush

JALALABAD: An Afghan judge was shot dead in an ambush in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, police said, the third court official killed in less than a month.

Judge Hafizullah was attacked as he headed to work in a motor trishaw, said Farid Khan, spokesman for Nangarhar province’s police.

Gulzada Sangar, a doctor at Jalalabad public hospital, said Hafizullah had multiple bullet wounds.

The murder of Hafizullah, who like many Afghans goes by just one name, comes after militants shot dead two women judges working for the Supreme Court in Kabul on January 17.

Several prominent Afghans — including judges, clerics, journalists, activists and doctors — have been assassinated in often brazen daytime attacks.

Targeted killings with remotely detonated bombs attached to vehicles, or drive-by shootings, have become favoured tactics of insurgents, especially during the morning commute in big cities.

Earlier on Wednesday a policeman was killed and three others wounded in Kabul by a bomb attached to their vehicle.

Four similar bomb blasts rocked the Afghan capital on Tuesday, including one that killed a prominent cleric. — AFP

