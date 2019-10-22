Jubilant Musandam citizens take out loyalty march

MUSANDAM: In response to the Royal Decree that upgraded the administrative status of the Governor of Musandam to the level of Minister of State and Governor of Musandam, citizens on Tuesday organised processions in the wilayats of Khasab and Bukha to express their gratitude and renew their pledge of allegiance and loyalty to His Majesty the Sultan. The march began near the premises of Oman Development Bank and ended at the office of the Minister of State and Governor of Musandam with citizens holding photos of His Majesty and the flag of the Sultanate and chanting patriotic songs. In Bukha, jubilant citizens marched all the way from Bukha Fort to the wali’s office raising slogans that express their gratitude to His Majesty for the Royal Decree.

