JP Global Digital announces Gold Sponsorship at WHOC 2019

MUSCAT: JP Global Digital is proud to partner with World Heavy Oil Congress and Exhibition 2019, (WHOC), located at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, September 2-4, 2019. As a full stream event, WHOC creates a stage for the future of oil & gas technology and promotes dialogue between key stakeholders across the global, heavy oil value chain. WHOC supports advances in IoT and IIoT, EOR, and the latest technological innovations that enable oil and gas companies to meet growing demand, and production levels. The congress expects to host 3,000+ attendees, 80+ exhibiting companies, and 100+ expert speakers.

“We are honoured with the opportunity to be the Gold Sponsor during WHOC 2019 and look forward to learning and sharing the latest knowledge regarding digitalisation and the impact to Operational Reliability,” says JP Global Digital’s CEO & Co-founder, Ysaac Coronado (pictured). “JP Global Digital’s Smart Digital Twin is playing a significant role in Industry 4.0 with an end-to-end solution which delivers increased asset knowledge, promotes integrity management and reduces operating costs for operators, worldwide.”

JP Global Digital, the only end-to-end provider of 3D digital solutions in the oil and gas industry, will present our strategic and technical advances during the three-day conference.

