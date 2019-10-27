Journey of Majlis Ash’shura elections – a timeline

Muscat, Oct 27 – From invisible ink and voting cards, the sophistication of the election process has evolved in the Sultanate as seen in the ninth term held on Sunday. The Majlis Ash’shura election began in the early 1990s.

First Term

For the first term it was about well-known citizens being chosen by the community representatives and then have their names referred to the Ministry of Interior. The chosen names of this list was announced in the final list of Majlis Ash’shura members, which was announced by a Royal Decree. The then Majlis Ash’shura had 59 members.

Second Term

By the second term of Majlis Ash’shura elections (1994-1997) the number of Majlis Ash’shura members had reached 80. This was the term that saw women given the right to vote exclusively in the Muscat Governorate.

Third Term

By the third term (1998-2000) the procedure of the elections, the vote count, and the declaration of the results were overseen and administered by elected committees in full view of the public. In addition to new electoral regulations, voter cards were introduced.

Women took part in the elections as candidates throughout Oman and not just Muscat. A new centralized system was to oversee the election came into form with the main committee based in Muscat.

Unlike the two previous term the citizens were able to choose the members of the Majlis Ash’shura directly and the government played no part in selecting the representatives. An ‘invitation form’ calling on the people to attend the local nomination procedures was given by the Ministry of Interior, signed by the walis and issued on the orders of His Majesty the Sultan.

A new Majlis Ash’shura card was issued with the individual’s name with the serial number, place of birth and residence number.

In this term it was clarified that only two terms were allowed for each individual as a Shura member ensuring opportunities for others to participate in the Shura process.

Fourth Term

During the fourth term (2001 to 2005), 65 per cent of the total electorate voted and out of this almost 30 per cent were women according to official statistics.

450 candidates stood for the election with 21 women. Votes were counted under judicial supervision.

Fifth Term

The electoral process in the fifth term (2003 to 2007) included every citizen over 21. The right to vote became a personal right and Omanis abroad were able to vote.

Voter cards, ballot papers, an e-system and invisible ink were introduced. Nominations were announced early and voters were allowed more time to register on the electoral roll. After the electoral roll, the list of the voters was approved followed by the nominations of the membership of Majlis. Polls and the final declaration of the results stated the members.

The electorate had increased to 261,133 voters. Women were represented in the main election committee.

Sixth Term

The sixth term elections (2007 to 2011) saw the registration and enrolment period extended for three months and one of the results was the increase in the number of voters 384, 885.

The system for transferring voter registration from one wilayat to another was updated. The number of polling stations were increased from 93 to 102. Identity Cards were used for the first time in election process. A dedicated election website was launched.

Candidates were allowed to produce and distribute publicity material over a specified period. Votes were counted electronically. An independent panel comprising of members of the judiciary was set up to rule on election objections and appeals.

Seventh Term

Technology played an important role in the seventh term (2011 to 2015). New computerized program with centralized database enabled voters to register or transfer their registration from one wilayat to another.

New ballot boxes came into place with high security and hi-tech ballot papers. Vote-count was also modernized.

Eighth Term

The Law of the Elections for Membership of the Majlis Ash’shura, promulgated under Royal Decree No 58/2013 stated that the elections would be overseen by a Higher Committee empowered to rule on election appeals, monitor the decisions and directives issued by the Main Elections Committee.

A requirement was stated that required the prospective candidate to have the qualification of an education level of at least General Diploma.

In addition, e-voting and speed up vote-count was in place.

Ninth Term

The total number of members being elected has been 86 and the one additional member is representative of Liwa.

Distance voting, usage of smartphone app that checked the accuracy of the voters’ personal data were all the highlights of the elections for the ninth term (2019 to 2023).

The Sawtak System — the touch screen electronic voting device guided the voter on a step by step procedure. This also meant the voting booths and ballot boxes were officially out of the election process in Oman.

A total of 994 voting equipment was set up in all the voting centres. The results were automatically relayed to the sorting centres.

There was 20 per cent rise in number of registrants for the ninth term polls in comparison to the eighth term.

There were five special centres/ unified centres.

This was reserved for the voters who could not got to the respective governorates located in the Wilayat of Bausher (Muscat Governorate), Wilayat of Thamrait (Dhofar Governorate) Wilayat of Haima (Wusta Governorate) and Wilayat of khasab (Musandam Governorate).