Joshi ton leads MCCC to big victory; ISWK win

MUSCAT: Young Uday Joshi struck a match-winning 101 not out batting at number eight to power MCCC to a thumping 142-run win over Bosher Sports Centre (BSC) in a Junior League 50-over Under-19 clash at OC Turf 2 in Amerat on Saturday.

MCCC posted a robust 295 for 7 on the board thanks to brilliant batting by Uday (101 off 77) and Yash Mehta (59 off 57). Mohsin Varya and Narayanapura Satish took two wickets each.

BSC failed to mount a serious challenge, folding up for a paltry 153 in the 47th over. Narayanapura Satish topscored with 41. Adeel Abbas bagged 3 for 37.

Brief Scores (Junior League U19): MCCC 295 for 7 in 50 overs (Uday Joshi 101 – 10×4, 2×6, Yash Mehta 59 – 3×4, 2×6, Mohsin Varya 2-43, Narayanapura Satish 2-60) beat Bosher Sports Centre 153 all out in 46.5 overs (Narayanapura Satish 41 – 6×4, Adeel Abbas 3-37, Prathiesh HR 2-22) by 142 runs.

ISWK too good for MCCC Blue

In another Under-19 match, Indian School Wadi Kabir (ISWK) rode on excellent all-round show by Amanpreet Singh Sirah to thrash MCCC Blue by 119 runs at OC Turf 1.

Amanpreet topscored with a superb 70 as ISWK scored 232 for 8 in 50 overs. MCCC Blue was then dismissed for a meagre 113 in the 39th over as Zayed Ali Khan and Siddh Hemal Mehta claimed three wickets each while Amanpreet bagged two. Habib was Blue’s main scorer with 52.

Brief Scores (Junior League U19): ISWK 232 for 8 in 50 overs (Amanpreet Singh Sirah 70 – 5×4, 2×6, Sai Surya Rajender 43 – 4×4, Muhammad Abubakar 2-33, Bilal 2-36, Uday 2-37) beat MCCC BLUE 113 all out in 38.5 overs (Habib 52 – 6×4, Zayed Ali Khan 3-23, Siddh Hemal Mehta 3-25, Amanpreet Singh Sirah 2-25) by 119 runs.

Brief Scores (Junior League U16): Indian School Muscat 185 for 4 in 30 overs (Shanmugarajan Kuttiraja 92 – 9×4, 1×6, Gurumukhi Aditya 30 – 5×4, Divjot Singh 2-43) lost to MCCC YELLOW 186 for 1 in 27.2 overs (Dhyan Deepak Suvarna 79 – 14×4, Aaryan Nishit Punja 50 – 6×4, Aum Nrupen Kanani 39 – 7×4) by 9 wickets.

Brief Scores (Junior League U-13): MCCC YELLOW 270 for 5 in 20 overs (Kriv Rajesh Patel 57 – 7×4, Aneek Chakrovarty 56 – 6×4, Harshil Dinesh Shetty 55 – 6×4) beat MCCC RED 63 for 9 in 20 overs (Shravan Sharat 14, Ayush Karthyic 3-6) by 207 runs.

Brief Scores (Junior League U-13): Bosher Sports Centre 208 for 6 in 20 overs (Nimish Sandesh Dhuri 85 – 11×4, Rishab Shivadas Gupta 5×4, Mohamed Akeel 2-40) beat ISWK B 86 all out in 18.4 overs (Ayyan Mohammed 17 – 2×4, Jeyapranesh Ayyappan 3-11, Rishab Shivadas Gupta 2-4) by 122 runs.

Brief Scores (Junior League U-13): ISWK A 175 for 2 in 19 overs (Nilaksh Vats 95 – 13×4, Ayush Shetty 43 – 3×4) beat MCCC BLUE 79 for 7 in 19 overs (Vihaan Sanjay Chauhan 20 – 1×4, Saumya Bhavin Sampat 2-16) by 96 runs.