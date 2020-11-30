Jordan’s King Abdullah and Abbas meet

Jordan’s King Abdullah on Sunday met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and both leaders set high hopes that US President-elect Joe Biden will revive peace talks over a two-state solution to the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict, officials said.

In a palace statement after meeting with Abbas in the Red Sea port of Aqaba, the king, who in recent months said Israeli policies and Trump’s Middle East peace plan would lead to conflict, said he fully backed Palestinian statehood. “His Majesty stressed Jordan stood with all its resources alongside Palestinians in achieving their legitimate rights to set up an independent state,” the king was quoted as saying in the statement. — Reuters

