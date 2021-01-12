Jordanian court sentences man to death

A Jordanian court sentenced a man to death on Tuesday for a 2019 knife attack at the historic city of Jerash, where nine people were injured.

A state security court found him guilty of plotting and carrying out terrorist attacks as well as joining a fighter group.

Two other men were convicted and sentenced, one to 20 years and the other to seven years, the official Petra news agency reported.

The sentences can be appealed. Investigations showed that the three followed IS news and later promoted the extremist group’s ideology, Petra added.

In November 2019, an attacker targeted people at the Greco-Roman archaeological site in Jerash city, north of the capital Amman.

He stabbed three Mexicans and one Swiss person as well as a tourist guide, a driver and three policemen.

Jordan, a key pro-Western ally and a supporter of US-led campaigns against IS fighters in neighbouring Syria and Iraq, has experienced several deadly attacks in recent years.

In December 2016, at least 10 people were killed, including a Canadian tourist, in an attack claimed by the IS extremist group in Al Karak city, some 120 kilometres south-west of Amman. — dpa