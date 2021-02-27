Jordan says vaccination drive to accelerate

Jordan’s national inoculation programme will speed up significantly in coming weeks as more vaccines arrive, the health minister said. The country is battling a steep spike in cases from the variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain. In all, Jordan has reported 380,268 cases and 4,627 deaths. “Inoculation will speed up in the next few weeks and coming few months’’, Nathir Obeidat told state-funded public broadcaster al Mamlaka. Jordan has administered 150,000 doses since it began its vaccination programme over a month ago. Only 400,000 people has so far signed up for the free shots since the government-run registration began in December. — Reuters