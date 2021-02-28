Jordan ministers sacked for virus rules breach

Jordan’s interior and justice ministers were sacked on Sunday for breaching health regulations to stem the spread of coronavirus, with their replacements named by royal decree. The pair were asked to step down by Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh, a move immediately endorsed by King Abdullah II, according to a statement from the royal palace. They are accused of “having violated the emergency law”. The Jordanian news website Ammon claimed Interior Minister Samir Mobaideen and Justice Minister Bassam Talhuni had attended a dinner in a restaurant in Amman with a total of nine people, when the law allowed a maximum of six. — AFP