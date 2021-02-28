Region World 

Jordan ministers sacked for virus rules breach

Oman Observer

Jordan’s interior and justice ministers were sacked on Sunday for breaching health regulations to stem the spread of coronavirus, with their replacements named by royal decree. The pair were asked to step down by Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh, a move immediately endorsed by King Abdullah II, according to a statement from the royal palace. They are accused of “having violated the emergency law”. The Jordanian news website Ammon claimed Interior Minister Samir Mobaideen and Justice Minister Bassam Talhuni had attended a dinner in a restaurant in Amman with a total of nine people, when the law allowed a maximum of six. — AFP

You May Also Like

Aids vaccine passes early test

Oman Observer Comments Off on Aids vaccine passes early test

US envoy heads to Sudan to call for halt to attacks on civilians

Oman Observer Comments Off on US envoy heads to Sudan to call for halt to attacks on civilians

Fighting for ‘precious union’, May rebuffs Scottish independence ambitions

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fighting for ‘precious union’, May rebuffs Scottish independence ambitions