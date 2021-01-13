Jordan launches Covid vaccination campaign

Jordan launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Wednesday, beginning with jabs for healthcare workers, people with chronic illnesses and those over the age of 60.

The kingdom said on Saturday that it had granted an “emergency licence” for the use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine, the second vaccine it approved after the US-German Pfizer-BioNTech.

The first injections were given at hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Wael Hayajneh, head of the epidemics and communicable diseases deaprtment at the health ministry, said Jordan was among the “first 40 countries to be vaccinated” against the novel coronavirus. — AFP

