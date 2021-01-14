Joint programmes with Iraq discussed

MUSCAT: Laila bint Ahmed al Najar, Minister of Social Development, received here on Thursday Ivan Faeq Jabro, Iraq’s Minister of Migration and Displaced.

The two sides reviewed means of promoting cooperation, particularly in research and studies that would serve social programmes and services for the two sides.

The Iraqi guest praised the modern renaissance, prosperity, progress and security enjoyed by the Sultanate under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

— ONA

