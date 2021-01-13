Joint meeting discusses job opportunities for Omanis

Muscat: A joint meeting was held on Wednesday between the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the Ministry of Labour and representatives of four-five-star hotel establishments to discuss creating job opportunities for Omanis.

The meeting discussed creating job opportunities for Omani job seekers in hotel establishments. It also discussed issues related to the workforce and Omanisation of jobs in the sector.

The meeting was attended by Maithaa Saif al Mahrouqi, Tourism Undersecretary and Shaikh Nasr Amer al Hosni, Labour Undersecretary.

As of November 2020, the number of Omanis working in various tourism activities in the Sultanate stood at 15,704. –ONA