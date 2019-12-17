Johnson moves to block Brexit delay

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet were meeting on Tuesday for the first time since last week’s general election.

Ministers arriving at Downing Street included Simon Hart, who on Monday was named secretary of state for Wales in a mini-reshuffle of the cabinet.

Shortly before the cabinet meeting, the government announced plans to introduce legislation to prevent lawmakers from extending the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020.

An extension for up to two years of the transition period could be agreed by July, but Johnson has repeatedly rejected this as an option.

The legislation would be added to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which parliament is due to debate this week.

The government intends to end Britain’s membership of the European Union on January 31, followed by a transition period to run to the end of 2020 during which Britain and the EU will negotiate their future relationship. Observers have said the timetable is tight.

Passage of the deal is expected to be a formality after the Conservatives won a big majority in last week’s election.

Johnson’s Conservatives won 365 seats in the 650-seat parliament, giving them a majority of 80 seats.

Parliament was meanwhile to resume its work later on Tuesday, when members are to re-elect parliamentary speaker Lindsay Hoyle before they are sworn in.

The official opening of parliament is due on Thursday when Queen Elizabeth II is due to outline the government’s programme in the so-called Queen’s Speech. — dpa

Related