Jobs at pvt varsities, colleges Omanised

Muscat: Dr Mahad bin Said Baowain, Minister of Labour, issued a ministerial decision Omanising jobs at private higher education institutions. The aim is to replace expatriate manpower with Omanis. Shaikh Nasr bin Amer al Hosni, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Labour for Labour, pointed out that the decision stipulates that Omanis will henceforth occupy all jobs at private higher education institutions, including administrative positions, financial jobs, heads of departments, registration, student affairs, student services and all other professions related to advisory, counselling and professional orientation jobs. — ONA