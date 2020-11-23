Job-listing services for nationals

MUSCAT: Omani nationals can now apply for various job positions in the public and private sectors through a portal enabled by the Ministry of Labour on its website.

According to an announcement by the ministry, the website will list the job opportunities which can be reviewed on a daily basis by the aspirants before submitting their applications.

“The job listing will facilitate nationals who are seeking jobs to view the details of the job titles before placing their applications”, said the announcement.

Job opportunities will be displayed automatically through the portal after approval from the department concerned in the ministry. “Registrations can be done in three job opportunities using the civil card or the SIM card enhanced with the PKI electronic certification feature”, it said.

Oman PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) is a national initiative that sets the infrastructure needed for all government entities to provide eServices in Oman.

At the same time, the ministry made it clear that a job-seeker will not be able to apply for other job opportunities unless the applicant is excluded from one of the three opportunities in which the application is posted.

After logging on to the site through the card or the SIM card, the job opportunities can be reviewed and select the appropriate work. Following this, the application can be uploaded along with other documents as per the requirements.

Last month, the ministry said that the work contracts of the Omani employees in the private sector should be mandatorily registered online on its website.

As per the rules, the agreement with the newly-selected employee should be registered online, following which a notification would be sent to the candidate to accept or reject the contract.

The terms of the contract including remuneration would be determined mutually by both the employer and employees.

