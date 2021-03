WASHINGTON: Aircraft leasing is on the brink of its biggest shake-up in almost a decade as its top two players AerCap and General Electric’s GECAS discuss a deal to forge an industry titan with over 2,000 jets, financial sources said on Monday.

Negotiations for a tie-up follow years of speculation over the sale of GECAS and come as Covid-19 is expected to shift more of the world’s passenger aircraft fleet into the arms of the leasing industry, which already takes about half of Airbus and Boeing deliveries.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the possible deal, valued it at $30 billion and said an announcement could come as early as Monday, barring a last-minute hitch.

General Electric (GE) said it did not comment on speculation.

— Reuters